Weegar was responsible for two assists during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

It was actually the first multi-point effort of Weegar's 95-game NHL career. He is only one point away from tying his career-high in points of eight that he set last season. While he was initially scratched from the opening-day roster, he seems to have secured a spot over Alex Petrovic and Bogdan Kiselevich.