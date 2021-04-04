Weegar scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Weegar opened the scoring after a cross-ice pass from Aleksander Barkov and going high glove side. And he set up the game-winning goal. They were his first points in eight games. Weegar continues to build on his career season and now has 21 points (three goals, 18 assists) in 38 games.
