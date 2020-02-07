Play

Weegar will miss Saturday's clash with the Penguins due to the same upper-body injury that sidelined him previously, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Weegar evidently returned too soon from his upper-body injury when he played in Tuesday's tilt versus Columbus. The team didn't provide an immediate update on the blueliner's timeline, so fantasy owners should consider him day-to-day for the time being.

