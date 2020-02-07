Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Still dealing with upper-body injury
Weegar will miss Saturday's clash with the Penguins due to the same upper-body injury that sidelined him previously, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Weegar evidently returned too soon from his upper-body injury when he played in Tuesday's tilt versus Columbus. The team didn't provide an immediate update on the blueliner's timeline, so fantasy owners should consider him day-to-day for the time being.
More News
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Sits out with ailment•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Likely out until February•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Still sidelined•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Remains unavailable•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Watching from press box again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.