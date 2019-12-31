Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Still sidelined
Weegar (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Columbus, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Weegar will miss a third straight game Tuesday and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return. The 25-year-old will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Senators.
