Weegar notched an assist, four shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Weegar set up a Maxim Mamin goal in the third period. With a goal and six assists in his last seven games, Weegar's offense is back on track after a quiet March. The 28-year-old blueliner has posted career highs across the board with 42 points, 189 shots on net, 167 hits, 148 blocked shots, 67 PIM and a plus-39 rating in 74 contests.