Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Tendered qualifying offer
Weegar was qualified by Florida on Tuesday.
Weegar is the biggest name on the Panthers' list of qualifying offers. The 24-year-old missed some time due to injury this past season, but saw his ice time jump to 16:58 per game when he was in the lineup. The Ottawa native figures to be a near lock for the Opening Night roster versus Tampa Bay on Oct. 3 and could push for the 20-point mark.
More News
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Rips home wrister•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Rare scoring outburst•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Directs three shots on net•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Slated to return Tuesday•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Not in lineup Sunday•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Projected scratch Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...