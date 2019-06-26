Weegar was qualified by Florida on Tuesday.

Weegar is the biggest name on the Panthers' list of qualifying offers. The 24-year-old missed some time due to injury this past season, but saw his ice time jump to 16:58 per game when he was in the lineup. The Ottawa native figures to be a near lock for the Opening Night roster versus Tampa Bay on Oct. 3 and could push for the 20-point mark.

More News
Our Latest Stories