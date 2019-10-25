Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Tickles twine Thursday
Weegar scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 with two hits in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Flames.
Weegar has been a pleasant surprise with three goals and six points in 10 games to start the year. He had four goals and 15 points throughout last season, but the 25-year-old has taken on first-pairing duties in 2019-20. He's averaging 20:37 per game, which has assuredly helped increase his production -- but he's also shooting 15 percent, compared to a career rate of 5.6 percent.
