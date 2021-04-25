Weegar scored an NHL career-high four points (one goal, three assists) in a 4-3 overtime victory over Carolina on Saturday.

Weegar tied a team record for most points in a game by a defenseman. He has 29 points, including four goals, in 47 games, but just one assist in the six games previous. That means that many fantasy managers likely chose someone else to activate Saturday. Weegar gets next to no power-play opportunity, so his 29 points are hard-fought. Not bad for a seventh-round pick (2013).