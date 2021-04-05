Weegar notched two assists in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
That's now back-to-back multi-point performances for the 27-year-old, who seems to be stepping up his offensive contributions with Aaron Ekblad (leg) out for the rest of the year. On the season, Weegar has three goals and 23 points through 39 games.
More News
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Snaps seven-game point drought•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Enjoying four-game point streak•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Dishes pair of apples•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Hammers second goal of year•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Two-point effort against Wings•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Staying productive•