Weegar scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Friday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

The multi-point effort was also Weegar's first of the year. The 27-year-old defenseman is enjoying riding the coat-tails of the Panthers' red-hot offense and now has seven points through 15 games, a pace that would allow him to set a new career scoring high even in this season's shortened schedule.