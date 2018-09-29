Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Unavailable Saturday
Weegar (shoulder) isn't in the projected lineup for Saturday's preseason finale against Tampa Bay.
Weegar's dealing with a shoulder injury, but it isn't believed to be overly serious, so he should be back to 100 percent in time for next Saturday's season opener against the Lightning. The 24-year-old blueliner notched two goals and eight points in 60 appearances with the Panthers last campaign.
More News
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Avoids arbitration with one-year extension•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Going arbitration route•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Finds twine in win over Carolina•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Unseated from pine•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...