Weegar (shoulder) isn't in the projected lineup for Saturday's preseason finale against Tampa Bay.

Weegar's dealing with a shoulder injury, but it isn't believed to be overly serious, so he should be back to 100 percent in time for next Saturday's season opener against the Lightning. The 24-year-old blueliner notched two goals and eight points in 60 appearances with the Panthers last campaign.

