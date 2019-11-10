Coach Joel Quenneville doesn't expect Weegar (face) to play Tuesday against the Bruins, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Quenneville said he would have a better update Monday, but it seems Weegar will aim to get ready for Thursday's matchup against the Jets. Weegar has 10 points through the first 17 games. Josh Brown may enter the lineup is Weegar's officially ruled out.