Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Unseated from pine
Weegar is expected to be in the lineup against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Most fantasy owners can't afford to play around with players that have staked out a second residence in the press box. Weegar missed the last three games as a healthy scratch, and the Cats claimed wins in two of those, but he'll get a chance to show coach Bob Boughner what he's been missing Tuesday. From a fantasy standpoint, it's not all that much based on Weegar's output of five points (one goal, four assists) through 37 games this season.
More News
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Can't secure regular role•
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Snags helper Tuesday•
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Will make season debut•
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Secures roster spot•
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Secures one-year deal•
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Recalled Monday•
