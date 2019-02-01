Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Waiting for IR clearance
Weegar (concussion) is waiting for official clearance to return, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Weegar was expected to be removed from injured reserve by now, but he remains in that very spot a mere eight hours before puck drop in a home game against Nashville. It looks more likely that he'll draw into Saturday's game against the Golden Knights, but check back for official confirmation.
