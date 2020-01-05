Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Watching from press box again
Weegar (upper body) won't play in Sunday's road game versus Pittsburgh, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Weegar will miss his sixth straight game, and it's still unclear when he'll return to the lineup. His next chance will be when the Panthers return home Tuesday to face the Coyotes.
