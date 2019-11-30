Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Will dress against Nashville
Weegar (face) will return for Saturday's matchup with the Predators, Alain Pouart of NHL.com reports.
Weegar has missed the past eight games with a facial injury, but he'll return to face the Predators on Saturday and is expected to skate on Florida's second defensive pairing, alongside Anton Stralman.
More News
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Inching toward return•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Resumes skating•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Ruled out additional week•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Officially ruled out•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.