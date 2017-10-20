Weegar, who's been a healthy scratch all season, will make his season debut on Friday against Pittsburgh, Matthew DeFranks of the Sun Sentinel reports.

The rookie blueliner will suit up in place of Ian McCoshen for the Panthers. Weegar was held scoreless in his only three NHL appearances last season, but logged 14 goals and 36 points for AHL Springfield. It remains to be seen how head coach Bob Boughner will utilize these young defensemen moving forward.