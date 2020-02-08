Weegar (upper body) will skate on Florida's third defensive pairing Saturday against Pittsburgh, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Weegar will give it a go Saturday, but his ice time could be watched closely considering the nagging nature of his injury. Healthy or not, the defenseman hasn't been all that effective from a fantasy standpoint in 2019-20, only managing 12 points in 29 appearances this season.