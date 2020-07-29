Weegar (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's exhibition game against the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

It isn't clear why Weegar isn't participating Wednesday, but at this point there's no reason to believe he's in danger of missing Saturday's Game 1 against the Islanders. The 26-year-old defenseman picked up 18 points in 45 games during the regular season.