Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Won't dress Saturday
Weegar (upper body) will miss Saturday's game against the Red Wings, Alain Poupart of NHL.com reports.
Taking Weegar's place on Florida's top defensive pairing will be Mark Pysyk. While nothing is confirmed beyond Saturday's contest, don't expect Weegar to be in the Panthers' lineup Sunday versus the Canadiens.
