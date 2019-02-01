Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Won't play Friday
While Weegar (concussion) has been activated off of injured reserve, he won't play Friday against the Predators, Alain Poupart of NHL.com reports.
Weegar isn't listed in the injured portion of the article, suggesting his injury may no longer be the concern. With a back-to-back set on tap, it's possible he will be inserted into the lineup for the second of the contests.
