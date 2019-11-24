Play

Weegar (face) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Sabres, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

This news was expected as Weegar continues to recover from taking a puck to the side of his head Nov. 10. The skilled blueliner has been skating with the team, however, so he'll aim to get back to full health for Wednesday's matchup against the Capitals.

