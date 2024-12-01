Samoskevich scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Samoskevich netted a buzzer-beater in the second period for his second goal in three games. His tally put the Panthers ahead 2-0, and they poured on four more goals in the final frame. Samoskevich's spot in the lineup isn't guaranteed, but he's taking strides to improve his standing. He's up to five goals, four helpers, two power-play points, 28 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-2 rating over 22 appearances this season. That probably won't be enough to generate Calder Trophy buzz, but he's proving himself a decent depth scorer in his rookie campaign.