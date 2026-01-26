Samoskevich scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Samoskevich has had some tough sledding lately, picking up just four assists over the previous 18 contests. He snapped the goal drought at 5:20 of the third period, and his tally stood as the game-winner. Samoskevich is now at five goals, 20 points, 109 shots on net, 94 hits and a minus-5 rating over 49 appearances. His point pace is similar to last year (31 points in 72 regular-season outings), but Samoskevich's 4.6 shooting percentage has held him back in his second NHL campaign. It could be tough for him to improve, as the Panthers have all of their top wingers available now, leaving the 23-year-old in a fourth-line assignment.