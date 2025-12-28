Samoskevich notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Samoskevich missed two games due to a lower-body injury, but he saw 18:14 of ice time in this loss that suggests he's feeling fine now. He's earned three helpers over his last four outings. For the season, the 23-year-old forward is up to 18 points, 77 shots on net, 67 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 35 appearances in a middle-six role.