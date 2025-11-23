Samoskevich produced a goal and an assist with four shots on net, five hits and a minus-1 rating in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

The 23-year-old had been held off the scoresheet completely over the prior seven games, but Samoskevich got off the schneid by helping to set up an Anton Lundell tally in the first period before potting one himself in the second. Samoskevich is filling a top-six role at even strength and getting shifts on the second power-play unit. Through 21 games this season, he's delivered three goals and 11 points with 43 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-1 rating.