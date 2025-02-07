Samoskevich (upper body) will not finish Thursday's game versus the Blues.
Samoskevich had a goal in the first period, but he had to leave the contest after getting hurt early in the second. This was his first game back from missing three outings due to an illness. It's unclear if he'll be available to play Saturday versus the Senators -- if not, he'll have a couple of weeks before the Panthers are back in action due to the 4 Nations Face-Off break.
