Samoskevich (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports, but is likely to play according to head coach Paul Maurice.

Samoskevich missed the final two games before the Christmas break with the injury. He was productive offensively in his last eight games, scoring once and adding four assists. Overall, the 23-year-old has four goals and 13 assists across 34 appearances this season.