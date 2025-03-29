Samoskevich notched a power-play assist and three hits in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over Utah.

Samoskevich continues to chip in offense -- he has four goals and five assists over 12 outings in March. The 22-year-old remained on the second line Friday even with the debut of Brad Marchand. Samoskevich should be able to chip in decent scoring numbers through the end of the regular season. He's at 27 points (nine on the power play), 110 shots on net, 117 hits and a plus-1 rating over 63 appearances.