Samoskevich signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Panthers on Thursday.

Samoskevich's role with the Panthers grew dramatically during the 2024-25 campaign, as he recorded 15 goals, 16 assists, 134 hits, 32 blocked shots and 12 PIM while averaging 13:19 of ice time over 72 regular-season appearances. He wasn't productive enough to earn consistent playing time during the postseason, but he should be in contention for a bottom-six role once again in 2025-26 as the Panthers chase a third consecutive title.