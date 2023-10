Samoskevich will start the 2023-24 season as a member of the Panthers following a strong showing at training camp, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Samoskevich, who was selected with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, is expected to make his NHL debut in Thursday's regular-season opener versus Minnesota. He is slated to see playing time as a bottom-six forward in the contest.