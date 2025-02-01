Samoskevich (illness) is out of action Saturday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Samoskevich has seven goals and 16 points with 73 hits across 47 appearances this season. Jonah Gadjovich will draw into the lineup in place of Samoskevich. Consider Samoskevich day-to-day at this time.
