Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich: Out for 7-10 days
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samoskevich (undisclosed) is expected to miss 7-10 days, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports Monday.
Samoskevich sat out Friday's 4-1 loss to Calgary after suffering a laceration in Thursday's 4-0 win over Edmonton. He has contributed six goals, 28 points, 139 shots on net and 123 hits across 66 appearances this season.
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