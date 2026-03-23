Samoskevich (undisclosed) is expected to miss 7-10 days, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports Monday.

Samoskevich sat out Friday's 4-1 loss to Calgary after suffering a laceration in Thursday's 4-0 win over Edmonton. He has contributed six goals, 28 points, 139 shots on net and 123 hits across 66 appearances this season.