Samoskevich (illness) won't play Sunday versus the Islanders, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Samoskevich has seven goals and 16 points in 47 appearances in 2024-25. He also missed Saturday's 5-1 win over Chicago due to the illness. His next opportunity to return will come Tuesday in Washington.
