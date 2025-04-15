Samoskevich (rest) will play against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, per Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site.
Samoskevich sat out Monday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers for rest. He has contributed 15 goals, 31 points, 126 shots on net and 133 hits through 71 appearances this season.
