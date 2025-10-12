Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich: Pots power-play marker
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samoskevich scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Senators.
Samoskevich's first goal of the season stretched the Panthers' lead to 5-1 early in the third period. The 22-year-old forward has three points (two on the power play), seven shots on net, eight hits and a plus-1 rating over three contests. While he's playing on the third line, he could get a top-six look if this scoring breakout is sustained over a longer stretch of time.
