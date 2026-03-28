Samoskevich (neck) will return to the lineup Saturday against the Islanders, per Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site.

Samoskevich missed three games with the injury after a skate cut the back of his net March 19 versus the Oilers. Samoskevich has six goals, 17 assists, 26 PIM and 123 hits over 66 games this season. He should see action on the second line, alongside Tomas Nosek and Jesper Boqvist, as the Panthers have nine forwards out of action.