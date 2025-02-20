Per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site, Samoskevich (upper body) is "100 percent ready to go" coach Paul Maurice said Thursday.
Samoskevich missed four of the last five games before the break with the injury, scoring against the Blues in his lone action during February. He has eight goals and nine assists with 74 hits across 48 appearances with the Panthers this season.
