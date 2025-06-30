Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich: Receives QO from Florida
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samoskevich was tendered a qualifying offer from the Panthers on Monday, David Dwork of The Hockey News reports.
A skilled young forward, Samoskevich looks like he'll re-sign with the Panthers. The right-shot forward registered 15 goals and 31 points over 72 regular-season games with the Panthers in 2024-25, but he failed to earn a consistent role during the team's Stanley Cup run, chipping in one assist across four contests.
