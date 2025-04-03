Samoskevich notched a power-play assist and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Samoskevich was shuffled down to the third line as part of the ripple effect of Aleksander Barkov's (upper body) absence. Still, Samoskevich earned his fourth point in the last six games, three of which have come on the power play. The 22-year-old rookie is up to 14 goals, 15 helpers, 11 power-play points, 115 shots on net, 122 hits and a minus-2 rating over 66 appearances. As long as his role with the man advantage stays unchanged, he'll have enough scoring potential to help in deeper fantasy formats.