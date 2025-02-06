Samoskevich (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Blues, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Samoskevich missed the last three games due to an illness, but he'll be back in action for the Panthers' penultimate game before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 22-year-old made 14 appearances in January, logging four assists, 34 hits, nine blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating while averaging 12:27 of ice time.