Samoskevich scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Samoskevich was called up from AHL Charlotte on Friday, Dec. 6, but the 22-year-old hadn't cracked the scoresheet until this game, where he made his presence felt. The young playmaker is averaging 11:30 time of ice per game across his 28 regular-season appearances, but he's finding ways to be productive with six goals and 11 total points in that span. The lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis has been an issue for him but as a prospect, he has more value in dynasty leagues rather than standard formats at the moment.