Samoskevich scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged three hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Samoskevich ended an eight-game goal drought with his third-period tally, which was too late to change the result. The 23-year-old forward had just three assists during his goal drought, though he also racked up 22 shots on net. For the season, he's racked up four goals, 15 points, 67 shots on net, 56 hits and a minus-4 rating through 30 appearances in a middle-six role.