Samoskevich scored the Panthers' only goal Thursday in a 6-1 loss to the Lightning.

It was his second goal in the last 25 games played. Samoskevich has six goals, 15 assists and 122 shots in 55 games this season. More was expected from him after he put up 15 goals and 31 games in 72 games last year, but this may simply be a prototypical sophomore slump, and Samoskevich's outburst will come next season.