Samoskevich was loaned to AHL Charlotte on Monday.

It's unclear if this transaction is a paper move or related to Samoskevich's performance, as Florida now has just 12 forwards on its roster. Samoskevich could be recalled as soon as Tuesday ahead of the club's road game in Pittsburgh, but that remains to be seen. Chris Driedger was recalled from the Checkers in a corresponding move. Samoskevich has recorded five goals, four assists and a minus-2 rating through 22 appearances.