Samoskevich scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Samoskevich put the Panthers ahead 2-0 in the first period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. Samoskevich has two goals and two assists over his last five appearances. The 22-year-old rookie has earned eight points, 22 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-4 rating over 20 contests this season, primarily while filling a bottom-six role.