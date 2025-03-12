Samoskevich scored a power-play goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Samoskevich stayed hot with his fourth goal and fifth point over his last seven outings. The tally gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead in the third period, but the advantage didn't last. For the season, Samoskevich is up to 12 goals, 22 points, 95 shots on net, 99 hits and a plus-2 rating over 56 contests. It's a decent rookie campaign, and now that he's in a top-six role, he has some fantasy appeal in redraft leagues as well.