Samoskevich scored a goal in a 3-0 win over Calgary on Saturday.
He took a pass from Sam Bennett and drove the net, beating Dan Vladar on the backhand. It was Samoskevich's 10th goal (52 games) of the season and third in the last five games. He became the fifth-fasted Panthers rookie in the past 20 years to reach 10 goals in a season.
