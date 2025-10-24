Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich: Three points in last two games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samoskevich delivered two assists in a 5-3 loss to the Penguins on Thursday.
Samoskevich has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games and six points, including four assists, in nine games this season. But perhaps most impressively, Samoskevich has 17 shots in his last four games. Last season, he put up 129 in 72 games, so he could be poised for a big sophomore season.
