Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich: Two assists in season opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samoskevich delivered two assists in a 3-2 win over Chicago on Tuesday.
Samoskevich's role with the Panthers was cloudy all summer, what with the team's veteran signings. But injuries have opened the door for him to continue to develop his exciting skills. Samoskevich could be a great breakout story this season. Bare minimum, you need to tap into his opportunity early this season.
